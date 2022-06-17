FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Public Utilities has implemented Phase I of Fairhope’s Water Conservation Ordinance which was adopted by the city in May of 2020.

FPU said this phase was implemented due to the increased heat this year and a period of dry weather. Thus changes by water consumers will need to be made immediately. Phase I is implemented when water consumption averages 80% for seven consecutive days.

Customers of FPU are encouraged to limit the amount of water used and use what is only necessary for health, business and outdoor use. On Monday, June 20, the splash pad at Dairhopers Community Park will be turned off for the day to allow for maintenance and enable the Water Department to calculate water use. FPU says the splash pad is planned to reopen Tuesday, June 21, but may have reduced hours.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan asks citizens to comply with FPU because it will help determine where the city will go in the next coming weeks.

The Fairhope City Council can declare a water emergency and continue into the remaining phases of the water conservation ordinance if the demand for water does not decrease. If Phases II and III are implemented the effect will not be lifted until declared by the city council or the water demand decreases below 100% for seven consecutive days, according to a release.

FPU also addressed their electric customers as they have noticed an increase in the usage of electricity due to the 100-degree weather. FPU acknowledges this weather will affect electric bills and ask their customers to reduce energy use between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day by making wise energy choices.

Suggestions in reducing energy use include:

bumping up the AC temperature by 4-5 degrees

using ceiling fans

replacing air filters

turning off lights in unoccupied rooms

keeping curtains and blinds closed during the peak hours of the day