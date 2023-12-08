FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Edison Dao is a senior at Fairhope High School, and he just received a full-ride scholarship to Stanford University through a program called QuestBridge.

The QuestBridge program is a national nonprofit that connects the most exceptional low-income students to leading colleges and universities.

“I’m really glad that it’s giving me a chance from both QuestBridge and for my future, and to be able to explore new things and just fulfill my future,” Dao said.

Dao was among 20,800 applicants and only 2,242 earned a full-ride scholarship.

“I want to go into bio-medical not only to help those who are in need, injured, but also to hopefully be able to get rid of a lot of viruses that people have when they are born or not as healthy,” Dao said.

Dao is the very first Fairhope student to go to Stanford and on a full-ride scholarship.

Dao’s 32 on his ACT, 4.5 GPA also helped him get to where he is now. Dao also told News 5 that he could not have done it without the faculty at Fairhope as well as God.

