FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Alabama has received recognition as a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings.

Thomas was the only hospital in Alabama to earn High Performing designation for Maternity Care, and was also recognized as High Performing in the Heart Attack category in the 2021-22 best hospitals rankings and ratings.

“Thomas Hospital provides world-class care right here at home, and these designations exemplify our team’s dedication to quality,” said Ormand Thompson, president of Thomas Hospital. “Being ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country for heart attacks and the only hospital in Alabama for maternity illustrates why people put their trust in Thomas,” said Thompson.

The U.S. News & World Report produces hospital rankings by analyzing data on roughly 5,000 hospitals. In order to be nationally ranked in a specialty category, a hospital must excel in caring for the most medically complex of patients, according to U.S. News.

Thomas has provided care expected to be received at large metropolitan hospitals directly to the Baldwin County Community for over 60 years.