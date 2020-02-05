Fairhope holding “interactive” State of the City expo Thursday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Closely following the president’s State of the Union and the governor’s State of the State, Fairhope is taking on the task on the local level – in a different format.

It’s a casual forum. City leaders will have booths set up inside the civic center, so residents can approach and ask about the city’s plans for 2020.

“Over 500 attended last year, and since it’s very interactive, and so many had such a good experience, I believe it will be well-attended again,” Mayor Karin Wilson tells News 5. “Community engagement is at an all-time high due to the city’s focus on more communication and live-streaming every meeting. An involved community holds elected officials accountable.”

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

LATEST STORIES: