Fairhope holding annual 9/11 ceremony Wednesday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County Public Schools confirms Daphne High School has officially forfeited the win over Spanish Fort after the AHSAA informed the school. This comes after it was reported that an ineligible athlete played in the football game on August 30th.

Daphne High School has also been placed on a 1-year probation by the AHSAA. The school will also have to pay a fine of $500.