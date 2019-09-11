FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks 18 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. Fairhope Police will mark the day with special events. This is becoming an annual event in Fairhope. It’s a National Day of Service and Remembrance. There will be speeches and prayers outside of Fairhope Police Headquarters starting at 9 this morning. Later, starting at noon, Fairhope Police will host a blood drive as well. The events are meant to honor the victims and remember one of America’s greatest tragedies.
Fairhope holding annual 9/11 ceremony Wednesday
by: Chad Petri