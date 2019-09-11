Fairhope holding annual 9/11 ceremony Wednesday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks 18 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. Fairhope Police will mark the day with special events. This is becoming an annual event in Fairhope. It’s a National Day of Service and Remembrance. There will be speeches and prayers outside of Fairhope Police Headquarters starting at 9 this morning. Later, starting at noon, Fairhope Police will host a blood drive as well. The events are meant to honor the victims and remember one of America’s greatest tragedies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories