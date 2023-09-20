FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope High School alumni return for the 100th anniversary of their alma mater.

Lynn Miller-Tate, who was in the class of 1968, said the community means everything.

“Fairhope High School has been the center of the community and just has so much support from everyone,” Miller-Tate said. “The response we are getting to all this is amazing.”

Thursday’s homecoming parade theme is “Decades,” featuring 10 floats honoring the decades from 1920 to now.

“We got other groups together, like the 70’s, 80’s, the 90’s, and they have all picked something to do to represent the American culture during that time,” Miller-Tate said.

It’s not just alumni who are involved.

Mary Nelson was a Fairhope High School teacher in 1966, and she said they wanted to get all current students involved.

“We have each of our school campuses involved,” Nelson said. “The roaring 20s are going to be done by our elementary east kids. We tried to include all of the campuses that we could to of course further the enthusiasm for the parade, and I think it will be an absolute wonderful time.”

The parade will take place Thursday starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Fairhope.