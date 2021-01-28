Fairhope High band director arrested for possession of child pornography

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anthony Fillingim has been arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Possession of Obscene Matter.

That charge refers to “Any person who knowingly possesses any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class C felony.”

According to the Baldwin County Board of Education Website, Fillingim, who goes by his middle name Wayne, is the band director at Fairhope High School. WKRG News 5 received the following statement on the employee’s arrest.

We have been made aware of the arrest. Mr. Fillingim has been place on administrative leave. We are in contact with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time Superintendent Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Board of Education

Deputies executed a search warrant at Fillingim’s Daphne home on Jan. 27 after “deputies developed information that Fillingim had downloaded sexually explicit images of someone under the age of 17,” according to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, deputies found at least one electronic device that was “related to the transfew of the unlawful images.” Other devices are currently being analyzed by investigators.