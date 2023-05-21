FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from World Atlas named Fairhope one of eight towns in Alabama with the best main streets.

Fairhope is located on the eastern bank of Mobile Bay and its major road includes small shops, art galleries and several restaurants. The town also has the Fairhope Pier, Fairhope Museum of History and a pier park.

Several projects are underway in Fairhope. Crews are busy on Church Street putting the final touches on a project that began in 2021. The infamous Fairhope clock has been fully fixed and is operational. New parking patterns were also brought to Church Street earlier this year. Construction on a “Boardwalk Village” is also underway.

Full list of eight Alabama towns included: