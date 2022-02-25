FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Roads of Hope has been in operation in Ukraine for the last seven years. They are based in Fairhope and normally focus on rescuing orphans from human traffickers but now that mission has changed.

Before the first Russian bombs fell, Ukraine was already a tough place for kids without parents according to Joe Savage founder of Roads to Hope. “Our whole goal is to rescue orphans who are in dark places or dangerous places,” but in the last 48 hours, “Now we’ve got a whole different scenario going on.”

Savage founded Roads of Hope in 2017 trying to rescue as many Ukraine and Russian orphans as possible even bringing them to Baldwin County to give them a taste of what life can be like. Some of those same orphans are now literally in a war zone.

“They are sitting there hearing these rockets fire and don’t know what is going to happen and who’s who and what’s what,” said Savage. “It is utter chaos.”

Right now Roads to Hope operates seven homes in Ukraine. Those homes along with a Baptist church camp is now taking in anyone they can. “We have shifted the game and said we are not just going to rescue orphans, we are going to rescue Ukrainians that need our help,” said Savage.

He said that help will be there as long as it takes. “We are housing them, feeding them and we’re going to take care of them. We are in this thing for the duration.”