FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent Fairhope High School graduate received the highest award for Girl Scouts.

Rachel Marlow is now one of few girl scouts to earn the coveted Gold Award. To get the award, you have to find an issue in the community, research the problem, develop a plan and find a solution. For her project, she helped the community retire old flags in the proper way.

Marlow’s idea sparked when she was simply driving down the road one day.

“When I was little, I saw the American flag torn apart, flying in the air and I thought it was really sad so I talked to my mom about it and we discussed it and found a way to collect flags that need to be retired,” said Marlow.

Marlow made a flag drop-off box in the city of Fairhope. It’s located outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post. According to Marlow, the box tends to stay pretty full.

“It makes me feel glad the flags are being properly retired,” said Marlow said.

Marlow and her Girl Scout troop check the box regularly. When the flags reach the top, Marlow and her troop conduct a retirement ceremony.

The next ceremony will be on Veteran’s Day where the flags will be honored at the VFW.