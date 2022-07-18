FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Who is this woman? That’s what Fairhope Police and the folks at Sportsman’s Marine would like to know. They said the woman rented two golf carts but never returned them.

“She rented two carts and then loaded ’em up and drove away,” said Sportsman’s Marine General Manager Jody Cullifer.

Security cameras captured images of her as she picked up a lime green, six-seater, limo-style golf cart. Two and half hours later she was back to pick up a purple one just like it. The total value of the two carts is over $30,000. She rented them for two days. The problem is, she never brought them back

“She signed all the necessary documents, she gave us a waiver for insurance, she gave us her insurance card for insurance, we followed up with the insurance,” said Cullifer.

It turns out the South Carolina driver’s license she used was fake, the phone number was disconnected and the insurance policy was canceled, leaving Cullifer questioning everything.

“What makes me the most unpleasant is bad people that make us question good people,” said Cullifer. “That we have to go to all these extremes to protect the good people that want to do business with us.”

Sportsman’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the carts. If you can identify the woman who rented the carts or have information that can help police in any way, you are asked to call Fairhope Police at (251)-928-2385.