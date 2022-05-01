FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department have confirmed that a CEFCO gas station was robbed on Saturday, April 30.

Officers said the suspect got away with a small amount of cash. The suspect is described as being a black male and wearing a disposable mask. The man allegedly left on foot headed towards Twin Beech Road. Officials said they have not retrieved surveillance video at this time. It is currently unknown if the suspect was armed with a weapon. Police say this happened Saturday night at about 8.

The gas station is located on Highway 98 at Twin Beech Road. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fairhope Police Department.