Fairhope florist keeping up with increased demand during pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala (WKRG) – The demand is up and for now it seems there’s no end in sight.

“I have seen an increase in my business since the COVID versus before,” said Carl Clark, owner of Veranda Florals in downtown Fairhope.

For the last year and a half the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty to small business owners, but Clark says in recent weeks the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Baldwin County has created a higher demand than he’s seen in a while.

“We have had those demands, however the funeral homes and the hospitals they’ve all worked cooperatively with us as well as us with them,” he continued.

The reality is more customers are purchasing floral arrangements for loved ones right now, he says. Whether they’re fighting the virus, or have passed away due to COVID-19, the Fairhope florist is keeping busy trying to keep as much inventory in stock as possible.

“In this business we’re always going to be birthing people, marrying, burying and any kind of holiday in between,” Clark said as he spoke about the harsh reality of the floral industry.

Along with the rise in orders he’s also finding it tougher to get some of his inventory delivered to the shop on time from overseas.

“Ok, we’ve placed that order. Is it going to get to us,” he added.

The floral selection may be limited in the cooler for quick pickup options this week, but Clark says he’s fulfilling orders and creating arrangements daily for customers who rely on his business in the good times and during the not so positive moments, too.