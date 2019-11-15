Fairhope Film Festival kicks off on Eastern Shore

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope Film Festival is celebrating 7 years on the Eastern Shore this week. More than 40 independent films are being featured this year.

The festival is a 4-day event happening in downtown Fairhope.

Films to highlight this year include:

Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike DeGruy(Documentary, US) – The story of a world-famous documentary filmmaker and underwater cinematographer from Mobile. Friday 5:00 p.m.

Cannon Girl (Short, US) – The story of Nicole Dwyer Sanders, who spent her life in the circus, including as Ringling Brothers’ last human cannonball. Directed by Stephen Savage and produced by Pandora Heathcoe, both of Fairhope. Saturday 2:30 p.m.

A War Within (Narrative, Netherlands) – A Danish soldier must fake his own death to escape WW1 trenches and return to his wife and son, but life at home is not what he expected. Saturday 4:30 p.m.

Jirga (Narrative, Australia) – An Australian soldier returns to Afghanistan to find the family of a civilian he accidentally killed during the war. Australia’s Oscar entry for Best Foreign Film 2019. Sunday 2:15 p.m.

The River and the Wall (Documentary, US) – Five friends travel 1200 of Texas borderlands from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to explore the realities of border life and the wall. By the producers of Unbranded, a film that played at FFF in 2015. Saturday 6:00 p.m.

Venues for this year’s Fairhope Film Festival include:

USA, Baldwin County Performance Center

Giddens Center, Fairhope Library

Centennial Hall, Coastal Alabama Comm College

Fairhope United Methodist Church

Ben Gall Theater at the Fairhope Film Festival

The Book Cellar at Page & Palette

Tickets are available at the Fairhope Welcome Center located at 20 North Section Street.

All-Access Pass $140

6-Pack Pass $75

Individual Tix $15

Red Carpet Block Party $50

For more information visit the festival’s website here.

