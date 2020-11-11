Fairhope Film Festival drive-in kicks off Thursday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Baldwin County, but COVID-19 has changed the way this year’s event will be handled.

This year the festival will be a drive-in style event at Oak Hollow Farm. The festival begins Thursday at 6 p.m. with the first screening. Gates open at 5 p.m.

On Friday the hours will remain the same. Since this is a drive-in event, you’re asked to bring a lawn chair to sit beside your vehicle. You can also enjoy the movies from your vehicle if you prefer. You’ll be able to hear the movies through your car radio or portable radio.

Tickets are available now at Fairhope Film Festival. You can bring food for a picnic, but there will also be a food truck available throughout both days.

Rain dates, if necessary, will be November 15th-16th.

