FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family of four in Fairhope says they’re lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed everything they have. Now they’re trying to figure out what to do next.

An official with the fire department says they’re still trying to figure out how this happened. At about 4 Saturday morning a fire broke out at the Organek family home near the intersections of Highways 104 and 181. The fire destroyed everything they own. Linda Organek says she has chronic health problems and can’t move fast but somehow she smelled smoke, woke up, and got out with her husband and grandchildren.

She says if she had waited any longer she probably wouldn’t have made it out alive.

“Something just, I don’t know if it was adrenaline or what I mean I just got up and we got everybody out and my heart just sank,” said Organek. “The Lord took us out of there, that’s all I can say, the only thing that survived on our porch was a Bible, I don’t know what it was it just woke me up, I don’t know what it was it just woke me up like I got lifted through the house and got carried out.” The fire destroyed the family’s trailer and camper that they lived in and also damaged a vehicle parked next to the fire. While all the people in the home made it out–their little Chihuahua named Ace didn’t survive. Everything they owned is now a pile of wet mush and ash. They’ve set up a GoFundMe for any help with expenses and we’ve linked to it here.