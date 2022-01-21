Fairhope family pick up the pieces after devastating house fire

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire that destroyed the Stanton family home Thursday in Fairhope took almost everything the family owned, except for their faith.

Hiriam and Evelyn Stanton left the home on New Era Road around 3 p.m.. Eighteen minutes later they got a Ring doorbell notification and when they looked, all they could see was smoke billowing from the front of the house.

Friday was a day to start picking up the pieces and salvage what they could. Hiriam Stanton is a local pastor and he says his faith is strong.

“God’s got a plan and whatever his plan is I’m just following his leadership,” said Stanton.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire officials believe it started in the front room of the house and spread into the attic. The house is a total loss.