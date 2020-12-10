Fairhope ‘fairly confident’ there will be no New Year’s Eve celebration

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we inch closer to the end of the year, the chances of a New Year’s Eve celebration in Fairhope do not appear likely.

“I am fairly confident that we will not pursue any New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said City Council President Jack Burrell. “We have not approved funding for the celebration, nor do I see us funding the celebration.”

A final decision is expected at next week’s city council meeting, taking place Monday, Dec. 14.

