FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The foundation is down and the walls are up. This house on Morphy Avenue in Fairhope will soon have new residents.

“Me and Krystal can’t wait to move in here,” said Johnny Stewart.

It’s an update to a story we first reported over a year ago when the project was announced. Johnny Stewart and his wife Krystal will make that move in about 4 months once the build is complete. His childhood home stood on the property, but the home was beyond repair.

“I’ve been here my whole life and I didn’t want to sell the land,” he explained.

So, with the help of Pete Blohme’s non-profit PR Foundation, which supports military veterans and adults with special needs along with the Baldwin County Homebuilders Association and dozens of sponsors, the Home Sweet Home project is coming to life.

“Now all of a sudden it’s like this building is rising up and it’s so exciting and everyone in the community is going crazy,” said Pete Blohme, known professionally as Panini Pete. He owns several Gulf Coast eateries.

When Blohme offered Johnny a job 16 years ago at his Panini Pete’s restaurant, he never imagined it would lead to this.

“We just became like a family,” said Blohme.

Through the years their bond has grown and Johnny’s role at the restaurant has evolved, becoming Blohme’s right hand man, as he says.

“He’s the man now. Nothing happens when the sheriff don’t know about it,” he continued.

This week more donations for the Home Sweet Home project are trickling in. “It’s a monumental effort and it’s going to take a lot more than what we pitch in, but if everybody pitched in a little bit you know great things can be achieved,” said Vlade Moldoveanu, owner of Mediterranean Sandwich, Co.

Johnny and his wife are looking forward to moving in. “Sleeping in a new bed,” he said jokingly.

And, of course, they’re ready to make the house their new home.