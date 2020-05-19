Fairhope continues to resolve water issues, new well expected to reach capacity Thursday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a week since Fairhope city leaders urged residents to conserve water after a city well went down. To make matters worse, a major water main break occurred around the same time.

“There’s no magic wand and there’s no switch we can turn on. When there’s a 24% growth and these houses they’re building in Fairhope, are for the most part, not small,” said Jay Whitman, director of the city’s water & sewer department.

It’s a work in progress, he says. With more people staying home in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak it’s been causing more strain on the already struggling, outdated water system.

“Our storage capacity is one of the most important things because that provides us with fire protection and other things in case the power goes out,” he said.

Whitman estimates the city’s new well will be at capacity by Thursday. A new master plan has been in the works months before last week’s catastrophic system failures. Old pipes can’t handle the demand with more people moving into the area, he says.

“As we progressed we probably should’ve laid bigger lines. I don’t know why they didn’t lay bigger lines then and I don’t want to try to answer that. I’m stuck with what we have now,” Whitman said.

Right now an engineering firm is designing a new model for the city’s water system. That model is scheduled to be presented to city council members on June 8th.

On Tuesday morning city officials met with a geologist to analyze the water system efforts, too.

