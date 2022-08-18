FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Civic Center has a water leak, and repairs need to be done before it takes a turn for the worst.

City leaders said it may cost about $1 million to fix. The venue has been in use since 1982. But with a roof lifespan of about 20 years, Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson said city leaders are looking for a solution.

“So the council is considering how they want to proceed, whether we do roof replacement which is really the expensive option or we are working with our architect to look at options for some intermediate repairs to get us through a period of time before the final decision as to what this facility will become,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said that the Civic Center is used almost every day and that when the repairs begin, the building will remain open for city gatherings and meetings.

Leaks are impacting essential rooms within the venue, including the conference room and the chamber auditorium. Although water leaks are not currently considered a major issue, the City wants to take action before the problem gets worse.

“Right now it’s sporadic, simply put, when we have weather patterns like we are in right now, and you don’t get any relief and it just takes a small leak to eventually show up and then you have wet ceiling tiles or you have drips in hallways and it’s just a sign that a roof has got to the end of it’s surface life,” said Johnson.

The city is expected to settle on a course of action within the next week or two.