Fairhope City Council meeting Wed. morning to declare local state of emergency

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 9:15 Wednesday morning to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

“We may not feel like we’re having an emergency right now, but we have to do that to apply for FEMA funds, should we be surprised by this storm and have damages,” City Council President Jack Burrell told News 5 Monday.

The city is preparing to shut down at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Further conversations will determine whether operations need to remain closed Thursday as well.

Sanitation services in Fairhope for Thursday are delayed until the weather threat has passed. Residents are asked to not put trash cans by the road until conditions are clear.

LATEST STORIES: