Fairhope businessman Daniel Dyas declares innocence of felony charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope businessman arrested last week on child abuse and domestic violence charges is declaring his innocence calling the charges “asinine allegations that are so far from the truth”.

Daniel Dyas turned himself in to authorities after arrest warrants were signed charging him with domestic violence strangulation and the willful abuse and torture of a child.

Standing in front of the Fairhope Police Department Wednesday evening, Dyas says he is an innocent man. “I am here to emphatically state that the criminal charges against me are patently, unequivocally and frankly obviously completely false. I’m a loving and devoted father. I do not deny disciplining my children or roughhousing with my children that is part of my right.”

Dyas says he was made aware of the investigation early last week and was “surprised and offended” by the allegations.

He is out of jail on bond. One of the conditions of his release is he can not have contact with the victim or anyone under 19. Because of that condition, his attorney Riley Powell said he has not seen his three sons in almost four weeks.

