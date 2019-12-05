Fairhope businessman and presidential hopeful remains behind bars

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man running on the Republican ticket for President is now jailed on felony domestic violence charges.

35-year-old Daniel Dyas is charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation and Torture/Willful Abuse of a child. “These are pretty serious,” says Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte. “Both of them being felonies obviously and involving a child is pretty serious.”

Investigators say the alleged event happened at the end of October and was reported to police in mid-November. Dyas turned himself into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

An agreement had been worked out for Dyas to be released on bond Thursday but a judge has to sign off on it. The agreement includes Dyas wear a GPS ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim or any person under the age of 19.

Dyas announced his run for the presidency in July. He ran unsuccessfully for Baldwin County Commission in 2010 and for Congress in 2013.

