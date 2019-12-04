Fairhope businessman and presidential hopeful arrested on two felony charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope businessman and presidential hopeful Jacob Daniel Dyas has been charged with two felony charges for willful abuse of child and domestic violence strangulation.

Dyas turned himself in for an alleged incident that happened mid-November. Dyas has been arrested before on domestic violence charges.

Dyas owns Dyas Construction Management LLC out of Fairhope. He is also currently running for president. He announced his candidacy on July 4th from Mount Rushmore. Dyas has run for several political offices in the past including Baldwin County Commission and Congress.