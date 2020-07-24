Fairhope business reinvents itself during pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jay Harlan started Buffet Enhancements on the Eastern Shore in 1989. Since that time business has been good. His company continues servicing the hospitality industry with products, but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic he’s had to rethink a few things.

“We service restaurants, hotels. Our business dropped 95%, so I said you know I have to keep all of these people employed,” said Harlan.

Harlan created the American Chocolate Fountain, a big seller for the industry. He still owns the company, but now he’s reinventing it to keep his business going.

“We have steel, acrylic, custom work. You know we try to do a better looking product because this is going to be here for a while,” he said.

He’s talking about the coronavirus and new sneeze guards his team is designing for businesses across the country.

“My employees have stuck with me for a while. They have kids in college. I provide insurance. It’s like if I’m not in business they don’t have insurance and insurance is a big deal these days,” he said.

He says giving up was never an option. He’s hoping to grow his business during tough times.

“We’re here. We employ people in Baldwin County and if you need some protection for yourself or employees we can do it,” he added.

Several businesses on the Eastern Shore have already installed his products and he’s hoping that trend continues.

