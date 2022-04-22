BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Fairhope business is raising funds for a teen who was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday, April 15.

Street’s Exquisite Plants & Aquatic Gardens Inc. is holding a raffle for Payton Nelson, who was injured in a crash at the intersection of County Road 13 and County Road 24.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash was a single-vehicle accident, but Nelson’s family believes their son was the victim of a hit and run.

The 17-year-old is now breathing on his own after being on a ventilator for several days following the crash.

It is $20 to enter the raffle for a chance to win a cooler. For more information, click the link here.