FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A small business like Reveille Express Coffee needs customers to have easy access to and from their shop in Fairhope, but right now that’s not happening.

“We are experiencing a blockage of our driveway entrance,” said owner Lucy Matier.

The problem is so bad that owner Lucy Matier is having to stand along County Road 32 near Highway 181 to keep vehicles from blocking her entrance, she says.

“We’re a drive-thru-only business so this is our main bread and butter,” she added.

Matier says construction on the new roundabout at County Road 32 and County Road 13 is forcing a lot of customers to take a different route to work. It’s also causing traffic to back up, especially during the morning hours when parents are trying to get to and from J. Larry Newton Elementary School.

”If people cannot drive through, or if they think it’s going to take them an extended amount of time in the morning, they won’t make the effort to come through,” she said.

The small, bright green coffee shop is usually hard to miss she says, but right now her business is hurting. The coffee shop has only been open for about 2.5 months and now she’s worried about its future.

“I had a ton of people who would stop by daily to get their coffee on their way to work at Thomas Hospital,” she said.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to last through October. She’s hoping customers will show their support and also help keep her driveway clear during the remainder of the project.