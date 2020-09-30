Fairhope business man arrested on additional child abuse charges

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted Jacob Dyas for aggravated child abuse. It is his third felony charge in less than a year.

He turned himself in in December 2019 on charges of torture/willful child abuse and domestic violence strangulation.

According to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, as the investigation progressed, new information – and additional victims – came to light, which is what ultimately prompted the Grand Jury to indict Dyas on the additional charge.

It took longer for the Grand Jury to process due to COVID-19 court restrictions.

He had posted bond on the original charges before being arrested again Wednesday. As of the writing of this article at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dyas was still in jail.

Bond is set at $15,000.

Dyas owns Dyas Construction Management LLC out of Fairhope. He was once a presidential hopeful.

