Fairhope business man arrested on additional child abuse charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted Jacob Dyas for aggravated child abuse. It is his third felony charge in less than a year.
He turned himself in in December 2019 on charges of torture/willful child abuse and domestic violence strangulation.
According to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, as the investigation progressed, new information – and additional victims – came to light, which is what ultimately prompted the Grand Jury to indict Dyas on the additional charge.
It took longer for the Grand Jury to process due to COVID-19 court restrictions.
He had posted bond on the original charges before being arrested again Wednesday. As of the writing of this article at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dyas was still in jail.
Bond is set at $15,000.
Dyas owns Dyas Construction Management LLC out of Fairhope. He was once a presidential hopeful.
