Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom opening early to give access to WiFi

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom is opening at 9 AM starting Monday and all week to give access to AC and WiFi to those that need it.
The Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom is located at 914 Nichols Avenue in Fairhope.
