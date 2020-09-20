Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom opening early to give access to WiFi

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom is opening at 9 AM starting Monday and all week to give access to AC and WiFi to those that need it.

The Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom is located at 914 Nichols Avenue in Fairhope. 

