FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rescue Dog Red – a charity and a chance to take home a furry friend. The Fairhope Brewery is once again partnering with local Humane Societies. Anyone who has rescued a dog can enter a contest for $5, to see whose dog will go on the front of a beer can.

Jim Foley, a managing officer at the brewery, has two rescue dogs himself and said this contest was a hard one to judge.

“ We found a winner, his name is Forest, he lives in Daphne, he is a wonderful, cute specimen, and he is on the face of all of our cans this year,” Foley said.

The event started 10 years ago when workers at Fairhope Brewery wanted to come together to do something to help local animals.

“It was something we could all come together around, and just support a cause that we all really find important because dogs really are our best friends,” Foley said.

On Oct. 30, the brewery will be selling the Red Dog Rescue IPA beer with Forest’s face on it, as well as hosting an adoption event. the cans are being created and ready to go, and when someone buys one, it’s for a good cause.

“Every year, it’s been at least 12 to 15 hundred dollars, some years it’s been as high as $2,000, just a portion of those proceeds, a dollar a two at a time, go a long way, so I am at least at $15,000 for local humane societies,” Foley said.

This Sunday, Oct. 30, you can come to Fairhope Brewery, meet some furry friends, and look for the cans with Forest’s face on them.