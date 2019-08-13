Fairhope bans sleeping in cars, other vehicles

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fairhope sign 1_234280

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope passed a new ordinance Monday night banning people from sleeping in their cars.

The ordinance states “it shall be unlawful for any person to sleep in an automobile, van, truck, camper, trailer, or other vehicle of any kind or nature within the corporate limits”.

The ban restricts people from sleeping in these places between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. Approved trailer parks and/or campsites do not apply with this ordinance.

To read the full ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida