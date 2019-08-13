Fairhope bans sleeping in cars, other vehicles

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope passed a new ordinance Monday night banning people from sleeping in their cars.

The ordinance states “it shall be unlawful for any person to sleep in an automobile, van, truck, camper, trailer, or other vehicle of any kind or nature within the corporate limits”.

The ban restricts people from sleeping in these places between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. Approved trailer parks and/or campsites do not apply with this ordinance.

