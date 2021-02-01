Fairhope band director had photos and videos of nude boys, court documents say

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope High School band director accused of possessing child pornography had pictures and videos of naked boys in his Dropbox account, according to court documents filed in the case.

Anthony Wayne Fillingim, 43, of Daphne was arrested on January 27 and booked into the Baldwin County Jail on four counts of possession of obscene matter.

The criminal complaints filed in the case say investigators tracked the photos and videos to a Dropbox account associated with Fillingim’s email address.

All of the boys, who were fully nude in the photos and videos, were identified as children already in the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children’s database, the documents say.

Fillingim has been placed on administrative leave by the school district.