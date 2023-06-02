FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The no parking signs are up and business owners are preparing for a busy night.

“It’s really important to support small businesses. We definitely get some tourists, but the community is what keeps us going all year long,” said Stephanie Bell, co-owner of Fantasy Island Toys.

Each month De la Mare Ave. closes during the City of Fairhope’s First Friday Art Walk, but this Friday night Fairhope Ave. will also close. Business owners have been petitioning to create a walkable space so they, too, can cash in on the crowds.

“That’s the goal is to get folks down to Fairhope Ave. and to all of the other areas in downtown Fairhope,” Bell explained.

She’s excited about staying open later, anticipating extra foot traffic into the night. “We’re going to have a band. The Modern Eldorados will be here playing on Fairhope Ave.,” said Bell.

City council members agreed to close Fairhope Ave. on a trial basis during the event to make sure it doesn’t create parking problems. They’ll vote again later this month to decide if this will continue. 14 businesses will participate in the First Friday Art Walk this month.

“We’re just really excited for everyone to shop local and support the community. We’re really excited for Fairhope Ave. to shut down for the first time and we’re hopefully going to have a lot of traffic down here,” said Macy Powell.

Fairhope Ave. will close from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.