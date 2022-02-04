FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Featured Artist for Fairhope will be announced at Downtown Fairhope’s February Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 4.

According to the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival Foundation, commemorative artwork, festival merchandise and other items will be available for purchase.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at M & F Casuals located at 380 Fairhope Ave.

This year will be the 70th anniversary of the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival. The Art Walk, which is an extension of the Festival, consists of local merchants in Downtown Fairhope who stay open late and highlight the art community, according to the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. The Art Walk happens every first Friday of each month.