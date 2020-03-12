Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival canceled

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival has been canceled. The event was scheduled to happen this weekend.
The event brings 200 artists from 35 states and about 250,000 people to downtown Fairhope.
The event will possibly be rescheduled for a later date.
