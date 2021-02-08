Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival postponed to first weekend of May

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation has announced a new date for the 2021 Festival.

After much consideration, the Foundation, along with the City of Fairhope, and the Downtown Fairhope Merchants Association, and the Eastern Shore Art Center, have decided not to move forward with the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival scheduled for March 19 – 21, 2021, as planned. The Festival, and all events surrounding it, will be rescheduled to April 30, May 1, and May 2, 2021.

“The Festival Foundation and the City of Fairhope decided together that the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers, artists, and staff are our very top priority, “ said Fairhope Mayor, and this year’s chairman, Sherry Sullivan. “Festival volunteers begin planning this event months in advance, and while we all hoped throughout the planning process that we would be able to hold the event, we were simultaneously preparing for the possibility of canceling or rescheduling,” she adds.

“It was a tough decision because we know how much the event means to our community and the economic impact to our local small businesses that have had a rough twelve months. Fortunately, we feel that by rescheduling the Festival and enlisting additional safety policies and procedures, we will be able to host this time-honored tradition in the coming months.

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation and the City of Fairhope will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while working with area entities to make the best decision for moving forward with the Festival the first weekend of May.