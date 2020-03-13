Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival casualty of coronavirus

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another casualty of the coronavirus is one of the largest festivals in our region and certainly in Baldwin County. For the first time in 68 years, the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will “not” go on as planned.

A spring tradition that won’t happen in Fairhope next week. The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival at best postponed, most likely canceled for good.

Hundreds of thousands descend on Fairhope from around the country but this year the coronavirus is in play. “We have a community of elderly people and we’re bringing in people from all over the country, 250,000 people, and believe me I’ve lost sleep over this,” says Mayor Karin Wilson who recommended to the council to cancel the festival.

Words like “pandemic” and “social distancing” don’t really mesh with huge festivals where thousands gather to enjoy music, food, arts and crafts. Fairhope city council members along with the festival foundation forced to make the decision no one ever thought they would have to.

The effort now is to try and reschedule the festival but even with the city’s full support, the foundation says that it will be nearly impossible to do.

