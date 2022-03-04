MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival returns to downtown for its Platinum Jubilee, with food, music, events for children, and, of course, excellent art from local, state and national artists.

The City of Fairhope, Downtown Merchants, and Eastern Shore Art Center will welcome 200 artists from all across the United States. The festival celebrates 70 years of art since the inception of the idea in 1953.

The show will begin Friday, March 18, and will end Sunday, March 20. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public. When attending be aware of the No Parking signs and DO NOT block driveway signs when attending. There are several parking locations throughout the city of Fairhope. All parking locations and shuttle services can be viewed here.

Map of the festival grounds downtown Fairhope

The Children’s Art Tent will be making a comeback this year and will be located at South Church Street across from Fairhoper’s Community Park. Children of all ages can come to partake in arts and crafts projects like building birdhouses, clay creation, and face painting. The Children’s Art Tent is open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day. More details will be available about the Children’s Art Tent closer to the festival and can be viewed here.

WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV Sponsor of the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and we will be broadcasting LIVE all day here on our website on Friday, March 18. Throughout the day we will broadcast live from the Festival in every TV broadcast until the end of the festival.

With the weather being unpredictable we recommend keeping up to date with the weather with WKRG News 5 Weather Team during the festival weekend.

The Festival will also have live music every day. Friday, March 18 music will begin at the entertainment stage at 10 a.m. and the last performers will begin at 4 p.m. On Saturday the music will begin at 10 a.m. and the last performer will start at 3 p.m. And Sunday the music will begin at 11 a.m. and the last performer will start at 2 p.m.

Featured Artist Jo Patton

This year’s festival will feature Jo Patton, an award-winning artist who paints from her home studio in Fairhope. “Her festival artwork showcases an afternoon before a Jubilee, a natural phenomenon that occurs on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay,” according to the festival website. “Inspired by Fairhope’s natural beauty of the bay with the old piers, and families, Jo Patton captures moments that build memories never to be forgotten.”

You can find a full list of participating artists on the festival website, with artists listed by mediums. Artists on display work in mediums including: