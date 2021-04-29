Fairhope Arts and Craft festival set to kick off Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Of course last year, like most things, the Fairhope Arts and Craft Festival was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, it will look a little different but is still expected to have a huge turnout and impact.

The floral streets of downtown Fairhope are about to host one of the most anticipated arts and crafts show of the season. “We really put our heart and soul into this festival, and this is our 69th year,” says foundation board member Jodi Keating.

In previous years, more than 200 artists have set up shop for the weekend. This year will be scaled back to only Alabama artists. “They’re just trying to give us a show,” says Fairhope artist Loran Chavez. “I think it’s just amazing that they are focusing on Alabama artists.”

“We’re blessed with some amazing artists in Alabama, and I’ve heard a lot of people appreciate that we can scale it back a little bit and focus on them,” says Stephen Roberts, heading up the children’s art area this year.

While the festival can mean big bucks for artists, it’s just as big for downtown businesses, says Keating. “Some merchants will tell you this is bigger than Christmas for them.”

The 69th annual Fairhope Arts and Craft Festival is back. “It’s a lot of fun, and you get to meet a lot of interesting people the artists and the people that come downtown,” says volunteer Louis Blaze.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan spoke to Cherish Lombard on the 4 on 5 Thursday to discuss what attendees can expect at this year’s festival.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through the weekend.

So, find a parking place, wear some good walking shoes and enjoy!