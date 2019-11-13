Fairhope artist puts Popeyes spin on iconic Grace image

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An artist in Fairhope is adding a modern twist to an iconic image. Artist Sam Gambino painted a Popeyes chicken sandwich into his recreation of Eric Enstrom’s photgraph entitled “Grace.”

“My intent here was to create an art piece that gives a humorous nod to this historically significant offering by Popeye’s,” wrote Gambino in an email to News 5.

He says his painting is acrylic and enamel on stretched canvas. The original photograph was taken around 1920 in Minnesota. It shows a bearded man praying over a simple meal. The photograph was designated Minnesota’s official state photograph in 2002 and the image entered the public domain in 1995. Published reports say historians since have puzzled over what happened to the man who posed in the original photograph and his life after the picture was taken has not been documented.

For more information on Sam Gambino and his work, you can check his website.

Original Grace Photograph by Eric Enstrom