FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — For over 30 years, Fairhope has put on the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the heart of the city.

With a stage and choir, Christmas music played as the crowd waited for the highly anticipated tree lighting.

“This is just a tradition we love every year,” Fairhope resident Hannah Lambert said.

As the lights turned on, snow began to fall, and it was like walking in a winter wonderland for some including AnnaBella Thomas.

“I like the snow because it makes it feel real, and it just feels really magical,” Thomas said.

Although it has never been counted exactly, city officials said that there are over a million lights that are lit all over downtown Fairhope.

Mrs. Claus and the Grinch also made an appearance, and children of all ages were able to write letters that Mrs. Claus will take back to the North Pole.

The lights are up, and residents and tourists can come and enjoy the holidays.