FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Haven for Animals, an animal shelter in Fairhope, is offering $17 pet adoptions during the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

The promotion will run from Monday, March 14 to Friday, March 18. The reduced fee also covers all services included with the normal adoption fee, including spay/neuter surgery, microchip and registration, pet vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance and more. The normal adoption fees are $125 per cat and $175 per dog.

“We want our animals to get their best chance at luck, finding their forever homes,” said Kasey Cotten, the adoption coordinator at The Haven for Animals. “We have every color, shape, size and personality that would make a great companion.”

Photo by Kathie Ono

Photo by Kathie Ono

To begin the adoption process, visit the Haven for Animals website where most of the available dogs and cats are pictured.

The Haven is a no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter which leads Baldwin County to end the euthanasia of dogs and cats in animal control shelters. Since its founding in 2001, more than 10,500 homeless animals have found their forever homes through The Haven.