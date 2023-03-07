FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Today released its Readers’ Choice awards for “Best Small Town for Shopping” in 2023 and one city along the Eastern Shore made the list.

Fairhope was one of 10 cities in the United States to be listed. Fairhope came in at No. 9 and is one of two cities in the southeast named. Ocean Springs, Miss. was ranked first.

“Perched on a protected section of Mobile Bay since 1908, Fairhope is a homey resort town, where people come to enjoy the beach, parks and hotels that overlook the water,” reads the website. “Over the years, artists, craftspeople and writers have flocked to this town, illustrating why there are so many galleries, bookstores and locally designed products to be enjoyed here, along with antique shops, clothing stores and more.”

Full List:

Ocean Spring, Miss. Rhinebeck, NY Cape May, New Jersey Chagrin Falls, Ohio Highlands, North Carolina Toas, New Mexico Ashland, Oregon Bath, Maine Fairhope, Ala. Northfield, Minn.

Site plans were released in February for the new Fairhope development located on Highway 181 near County Road 48.

The new major project will include shopping and dining, with residential spaces. It will be a 10-acre “Boardwalk Village.” A boutique hotel is also in the plans.

‘Boardwalk Village’ will offer restaurants, stores and condominiums on over 10 acres at Highway 181 and County Road 48 across from Walmart.

How the Readers’ Choice Awards are chosen:

Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field and select the final set of nominees. Readers vote once per category, per day.