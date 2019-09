FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will host a First Responders Appreciation BBQ from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders and their families are invited for a free hamburger or hotdog and a drink. There will be live music and activities for children.

The post is located at 700 South Mobile Street.