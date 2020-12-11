Fairhope American Legion debunks rumors about demolishing building

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rumors quickly circulated on social media alleging the building at the American Legion Post 199 was in imminent jeopardy of being torn down.

We took that question straight to the source.

“No one is planning to demolish this building,” said Chad Jackson, Vice Commander for the post. “Unless absolutely necessary for the safety of our members and the public. You wouldn’t live in a home that’s not safe for you and your family. We wouldn’t have build unsafe for members. But there are no plans nor have there been any proposals, so I’d really like to squash those rumors.”

The facts: The building is closed, and the property sustained serious damage during Hurricane Sally. Jackson says executives are in the process of working with contractors and their insurance company to make a plan of action when it comes to repairs and reopening.

The post is asking for help – financially, or in the form of contractor recommendations. If you would like to assist, reach out to them through the post’s Facebook page here.

LATEST STORIES: