FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the biggest project the city is currently working on and that work continues this week in Fairhope.

“It’s a project that will enhance the parking area, encourage the people to park there. Also, it will create a transit hub and public restroom facility close to Church Street,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The transformation began in January as city officials looked to utilize the public parking garage and space behind businesses that have been hidden for years. It was estimated to be a nine-month project, but work likely won’t wrap up until early next year.

“We’re nearing the end of completion probably within 30 days it’ll be complete. They’re laying pavers, they’ve put some new lighting in,” Mayor Sullivan explained.

“We love Fairhope and it’s taken some time, but most good things take time,” said Bobby Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick co-owns two businesses downtown and he’s excited for the changes. Even though work is taking longer than expected, he’s hoping the improvements will bring in more customers.

“They’re encouraging people to walk from Section St. to Church St. and we’re cleaning everything up. It used to be a whole parking lot. Now there’s a parking garage, they’ve landscaped everything. When it’s complete it’s going to be gorgeous and we’re really looking forward to it,” he said.

The city’s free golf cart shuttle service will run between the garage and the downtown district to attract more visitors to this area.