FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a 9 month project that started in January and crews are already close to phase 3. Tucked away behind downtown businesses construction is moving along on an alley project near Church Street. City of Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson says progress is on schedule.

“We’re in a real critical phase. Phase 1 is complete a little north of us. You can see what the finished surfaces look like,” Johnson explained.

Phase 2 is well underway with utility work and construction of a public transportation hub. It’s designed to bring more visitors to Fairhope.

“Which will be the central drop off and pickup point. Whether it’s our internal downtown golf cart service that we provide or a tour group coming in, where we’re standing right here is where the buses are expected to pull in and drop off,” he said.

By May, the remaining pavement will be ripped up and replaced with additional pavers creating a walkable, well-lit space between the parking garage and area businesses.

“We know it supports the commercial businesses and restaurants, but we also want to make it feel safe and user-friendly so folks are encouraged to use the public, free parking in the garage and it just becomes another amenity to the city,” Johnson added.

New signage will be added in the final phase of the project, pointing drivers to the parking garage and adjacent alley once work wraps up.

As reported previously, murals and other artwork will also be featured in the design.