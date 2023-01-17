FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An ALDI grocery store that was originally scheduled to open last November on the Eastern Shore is expected to officially open March 1, according to ALDI’s website.

Construction of the new store, located at County Road 48 and Highway 181 in Fairhope, has been delayed several times since work began. Road work also continues near the site along Highway 181.

We spoke with an ALDI representative after the initial Nov. 17, 2022 opening date was pushed back and we were told the store should open soon.

“Our first Fairhope store is on track to open this winter,” a statement to WKRG News 5 read. “We look forward to serving the Fairhope residents and providing them the best grocery shopping experience. We will reach back to share more specifics, including the store opening timing, soon.”

Stores have already opened in Daphne and Foley in Baldwin County, with ALDI’s regional distribution warehouse operating out of a new facility in Loxley.