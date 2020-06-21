Fair weather waterspouts spotted in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — If you were out on the water around Orange Beach, Gulf Shores or Fort Morgan you probably saw an impressive sight Sunday morning. A series of fair weather water spouts were spotted around the Baldwin County coast.

It’s a rotating tube of air that gets lifted into the clouds. You don’t even have to have rain for a fair weather waterspout. There were probably around a half dozen sightings Sunday morning. Even though they have an easy-going name fair weather waterspouts can still pack a punch with potentially strong winds of 70 miles per hour.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories